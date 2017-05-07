Win a $25 Michaels Craft Store Gift Card

Enter to Win a $25 gift card to Michaels Craft Store, and celebrate the Grand Opening of their new location in Southington on June 4th!

Connecticut’s newest Michaels Craft Store location is opening at The Village Shops! The Grand Opening party starts Sunday June 4th at 9:45am.

Be sure to get there early, because the first 100 customers will receive a free Michaels gift card, valued at $10. You can also enter to win one of nine hourly prizes from 10am to 7pm.

The fun starts Sunday June 4th at 9:45 at the new Michaels Craft Store at The Village Shops! That’s 99 Executive Blvd in Southington. Make creativity happen with Michaels!