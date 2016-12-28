Remembering All The Talent We Lost In 2016

David Bowie on January 10th, age 69. January 10 (Photo credit: MEILVANG/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo credit: MEILVANG/AFP/Getty Images)

Glenn Frey on January 18th, age 67. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)

Joe Garagiola on March 23rd, Age 90. (Photo by Vincent Laforet/Getty Images)

Former first lady Nancy Reagan on March 6th, age 94 (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Garry Shandling on March 24th, age 66. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)

Oscar and Emmy winning actress Patty Duke on March 29th, age 69. (Photo by Harry Benson/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Musician Merle Haggard on April 6, age 79. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Actress Doris Roberts on April 18th, age 90. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

Prince on April 21st, age 57. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

CBS correspondent Morley Safer on May 19th, age 84. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Former heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali on June 3rd, age 74. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Former NHL hockey player Gordie Howe on June 10th, age 88. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

University of Tennessee head basketball coach Pat Summitt on June 28th, age 64. (Mandatory Credit: Matthew Stockman /Allsport/Getty Images)

Director and Producer Garry Marshall on July 19th, age 81. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WGAw)

ESPN broadcaster John Saunders on August 10th, age 61. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Actor Gene Wilder on August 28th, age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Golf legend Arnold Palmer on September 25, age 87. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno on November 7th, age 78. (Photo credit: JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Actress Florence Henderson on November 24th, age 82. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Emerson, Lake, & Palmer musicians Keith Emerson (left) on March 11th, age 71, Greg Lake (middle) on December 7th, age 69. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Former astronaut and U.S. senator John Glenn on December 8, age 95. (Photo credit: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)

Actor Alan Thicke on December 13th, age 69. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor on December 18th, age 99. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

Singer George Michael on December 25th, age 53. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)