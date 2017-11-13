Ed Sheeran Artist Of The Week

By Allan Camp
(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

He is on the mend from his recent bicycle accident, and musically, his new song is lovely.  From the album ÷ the song called Perfect  is a solid number 14 on the Mediabase music charts.  Ed is pretty much a story teller, and the produced video is a good match for it. The lyric video for the song was released first.  The Story video came out next.

ed sheeran hmv atlantic records Ed Sheeran Artist Of The Week

Courtesy Atlantic Records

Elyse Dupry in e-online says the video was filmed in Hinterlux, Austria.  If the female actress looks familiar, it is because her name is Zoey Deutch, and she just starred in Beautiful Creatures and in Why Him with James Franco and Bryan Cranston.  The video has already has over 10-Million views.  Have a look, it will make you smile.

es divide artwork 1 150x150 Ed Sheeran Artist Of The Week

Album Art Atlantic Records

Bonus Video: James Corden

For more on Ed Sheeran and his music Click HERErch logo opacity 425z284 Ed Sheeran Artist Of The Week

