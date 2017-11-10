MUSIC:

Lady Gaga the Joanne Tour plays a second night at Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday 7:30pm. Tickets are $50-$400. The Wolf Den features America Saturday 8pm and Connecticut’s own Nick Fradiani Sunday 7pm. These shows are free. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

Lindsey Stirling Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour stops Saturday 8pm at Foxwoods’ Grand Theater. Tickets $30-$70. http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

THEATER:

Rejoice… “Sister Act” is offered by the Theater Guild of Simsbury Saturday through November 19th at the Simsbury High School Auditorium. This broadway smash won 5 Tony Awards! A cast of 40 and orchestra of 20 all perform Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm. Matinee shows at 2pm on Sunday. Tickets may be purchased at Fitzgerald’s Food Market, the Simsbury Senior Center and at the door. http://www.theaterguildsimsbury.org

“Rags” plays Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam now through December 10th. Tickets $28-$80. http://www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

“The Wolves” takes center stage at Theaterworks Hartford now through Sunday. 860-527-7838 or http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

“Sarah Gancher’s Seder” plays Hartford Stage now through Sunday. Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

“The Diary of Anne Frank” is in West Hartford at Playhouse on Park through November 19th. Tickets $25-$40. http://www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900

Sinbad appears Friday 8pm in the Fox Theater at Foxwoods. Tickets $45. http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re altogether ooky! it’s the Broadway musical sensation “The Addams Family” on stage at the Little Theatre of Manchester now through November 19th Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm & Sundays at 2pm. Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Rd, Manchester. Tickets are $25-$30 and can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 860-647-9824 or visiting http://www.littletheatreofmanchester.org

EVENT:

Special Offers for this Veteran’s Day:

Chimirri’s Italian Pastry Shoppe, Wethersfield, will offer free coffee and slices of the original Hartford Cream Pie and Limoncello Mascarpone to all veterans, active military, first responders, and family members as well as family members with loved ones who have served and have past. The event is on Saturday, November 11, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 1075 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield. Chimirri’s will donate 10% of all sales to benefit Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing [projecthealingwaters.org] a local chapter of the national organization serving disabled veterans. If you’d like to pick up a Hartford Cream Pie or Limoncello Mascarpone cake for a vet or family member, it’s best to call before coming in on November 11th. 860-529-2527 or http://www.chimirrispastry.com

The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk offers free admission to former and active members of the military the entire month of November. 203-852-0700 or http://www.maritimeaquarium.org

Veterans and Active Duty Military receive free admission Friday through Sunday at the CT Science Center… and their guests receive a 50% discount! http://www.CTScienceCenter.org

A Tribute to Veterans, Servicemen and Servicewomen takes place Saturday 10am at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks. Meet & talk with veterans from WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Visitors are encouraged to bring personal hygiene products to donate to local veteran’s homes. Children can make holiday cards for Vets too. $12.50 12 and older. $11.50 seniors. $7 for children. 860-623-3305 or http://www.neam.org

Tour the Harriet Beecher Stowe House in Hartford for free if you are a Veteran or Active Duty Military Saturday beginning at 9:30am. Last tour is at 4pm. 860-522-9258 or http://www.harrietbeecherstowecenter.org

New Britain will be hosting Veterans Day Services at Memorial Monuments at eleven sites throughout New Britain on Saturday, November 11th to honor all Veterans. The Veterans Day Services are commemorative ceremonies at various war memorials and landmarks throughout the city of New Britain that recognize and honor the men and woman who have served or are still serving in the United States military. Services include placing of wreaths on each Memorial, invocations, and cadence, “Taps”, and vocals by the New Britain High School Madrigal and Band students. 860 826 3362 or http://www.newbritainct.gov/services/community/veterans/default.htm

Other Events:

Bring your best friend to the Connecticut Pet Expo Saturday 10am to 8pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm at the XL Center in Hartford. Find everything your pet needs and experience the Rainforest Reptile Show, the Birds of Prey program and more! Adult admission is $10. $5 for children 4-12 years old. http://www.familypetshows.com

The 44th Annual Russian Tea Room & Bazaar fills All Saints Orthodox Church, 205 Scarborough Street, Hartford Saturday 10am – 4pm and Sunday noon to 3pm. Enjoy homemade Russian cuisine, shop the marketplace for beautiful crafts and tour the church. Admisssion is free. 860-922-5329.

Rock Away Pancreatic Cancer Friday 6pm at New Country Motor Cars in Hartford. $50 per person. Light fare and refreshments. Music from Rich Ortiz. http://www.ronsrun.org

Center Congregational Church, 11 Center Street, Manchester is holding its annual Heritage Holiday Fair on Saturday from 9am to 2pm. This year’s fair will feature many booths including jewelry, linens, handicrafts and country kitchen, floral design, our famous Center Bake Shoppe, Holiday House, and the new addition, Ye Old Country Store. Ye Old Country Store is a new booth that will contain many small shops within a shop. Included in the Country Store will be a Vintage Shop, an old fashioned Candy Shoppe, a Kitchen Shop, Wooden Shop and a Tool Shed. Admission is free. 860-647-9941.

Ready to Ski or Snowboard? Powder Ridge won’t make you wait! It’s opened a 365 Synthetic Ski Park Fridays 3 to 8pm, Saturdays 10am to 8pm and Sundays 10am to 6pm. An all day pass is $32 or 4 hours for $18. Tubing trails too! http://www.powderridgepark.com

The Hartford Wolfpack skate Sunday 5pm against the Laval Rocket at XL Center. http://www.HartfordWolfpack.com

Saturdays in November are Knowlton Family Days which means it’s free for Connecticut residents at Old Sturbridge Village! Experience Early New England Holiday Customs with Hearth Cooking, Baking, Turkey Breeding, and more! http://www.osv.org

From Page to Stage: Broadway Costumes from the Goodspeed Musicals Collection are on display now through January 1, 2018 at the Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington. See costumes from shows including Showboat, Kiss Me Kate, Anything Goes, Pirates of Penzance and Carousel! Tours offered Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Drink that you May Live is a new Ancient Glass exhibit at the Yale University Art Gallery through Sunday. View over 130 pieces of ancient glass, some near 3,000 years old including cups, bowls, pitchers, flasks, bottles, cosmetic vials, jars and more. The oldest pieces date back to Egypt from the 2nd millennium! www.artgallery.yale.edu

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through Sunday. www.mattuckmuseum.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org