The Jim Brickman Show: Saturday Morning On Air And Online

Well everyone– we’re getting deeper into November, so you know what that means… Christmas is coming! Whether you’re food shopping, keeping the house clean, getting gifts, going on tour… it’s a crazy time. We’ve got a great show for you this week. We’ll be getting the inside scoop from Google Tech’s Daniel Sieber on all the hot new gadgets for sale this holiday season. Nate Collier from Le Creuset will be demystifying French cuisine for us humble home cooks. Dan Buettner, the author of “The Blue Zones of Happiness” will be breaking down how to live our life to maximum happiness.

Guests

Dan Buettner – Author and Explorer

– Author and Explorer Daniel Sieberg – Tech Expert

– Tech Expert Chip Wade – Television Producer

– Television Producer Nate Collier – Cooking expert/Le Creuset

– Cooking expert/Le Creuset Corbette Jackson – Singer/Songwriter.

Allan and Mike caught up with Jim this week and asked him about his new song with Five For Fighting. It’s called “Christmas Where You Are” Listen to the interview and then watch the Lyric video of the song.

Here is your Brickman Bonus Video.