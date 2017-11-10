Love Is What Warms Up A Frozen Friday Night

Here is a small sample of PillowTalk dedications across Southern New England from New Britain to Terryville to Meriden to Palmer to West Haven to Agawam.

Welcome Bradley to the Hartford area from New Britain! Bradley just arrived relatively recently from Monroe, North Carolina to work for a local media company as a Producer. He turned to PillowTalk to reach out to family and friends back home. We were able to put his voice on the air so everyone could hear him as they listened on line at WRCH.com. He loves them and misses them very much. He requested a song by Rascal Flatts.

Gabriella in Berlin met Dante from Meriden in student government at Central Connecticut State University. He is the love of her life. One of Journey’s biggest hits gets the rest of her point across.

Kevin from Terryville will never forget Debbie and the time they shared together. Phil Collins fills in the rest.