Flashback Friday: 1989 – The Berlin Wall Comes Down

By Chuck Taylor
Photo credit: Morguefile

It was November 10, 1989 that the Germans began dismantling the Berlin Wall that had stood since 1961 separating East & West Berlin.

Also that month, the first Walmart store opened in the Northeast, a Sam’s Club in Delmar, New Jersey.

And in that year’s elections, Douglas Wilder became the first elected African-American governor in the U.S. when he won the election in Virginia. And David Dinkins became New York City‘s first African-American mayor.

And these were the top 5 songs for November 11, 1989:

#5 – Paula Abdul – (It’s Just) The Way That You Love Me

#4 – Milli Vanilli – Blame It On The Rain

#3 – New Kids On The Block – Cover Girl

#2 – Roxette – Listen To Your Heart

#1 – Bad English – When I See You Smile

 

