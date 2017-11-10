DIY Gifts They Actually Love Receiving: Handmade Soap
By Joan Dylan
Photocred:morguefile.com
Leia the morning show producer here at LITE and I are making DIY gifts this year for Christmas and despite the fact that we both love our “crafternoon” together…we also both feel the need to tell everyone we know, that we “are not crafty people!” Well, we’ve already made candles and next up is homemade soap cakes. They smell great, last, look festive and This blogger has easy-to-follow directions for making grapefruit and lavender or coconut and mint soap.
