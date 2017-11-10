DIY Gifts They Actually Love Receiving: Handmade Soap

By Joan Dylan
Photocred:morguefile.com

Leia the morning show producer here at LITE and I are making DIY gifts this year for Christmas and despite the fact that we both love  our “crafternoon” together…we also both feel the need to tell everyone we know, that we “are not crafty people!” Well, we’ve already made candles and next up is homemade soap cakes.  They smell great, last, look festive and This blogger has easy-to-follow directions for making grapefruit and lavender or coconut and mint soap.
More from Joan Dylan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Join Christmas Wish CT
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live