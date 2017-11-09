Your New Travel Buddy: Robotic Suitcase

OMG!!!!!!!!!! I just got back from Miami and the airport was of course more strenuous than some workouts I have done! Well, I heard about this robotic suitcase: The Travelmate. Yes, it is a suitcase that’s also a robot! It’s a self-moving suitcase that follows you around wherever you go, hands free. It’s able to follow your speed (up to 6.75mph) and can travel either upright or horizontally. it will be available next month, currently still in crowdfunding final phase (It’s super expensive, for the record – almost $1k – but if you donate on their Indiegogo, ( crowd funding page) you get 50% off the retail price. Certainly not for everyone, but if you’re someone who NEEDS the latest technology, keep an eye on this! It is so funny to see!