Your New Travel Buddy: Robotic Suitcase

By Joan Dylan
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OMG!!!!!!!!!! I just got back from Miami and the airport was of course more strenuous than some workouts I have done! Well, I heard about this robotic suitcase: The Travelmate. Yes, it is a suitcase that’s also a robot! It’s a self-moving suitcase that follows you around wherever you go, hands free. It’s able to follow your speed (up to 6.75mph) and can travel either upright or horizontally.  it will be available next month, currently still in crowdfunding final phase (It’s super expensive, for the record – almost $1k – but if you donate on their  Indiegogo,  ( crowd funding page) you get 50% off the retail price. Certainly not for everyone, but if you’re someone who NEEDS the latest technology, keep an eye on this! It is so funny to see!

More from Joan Dylan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Join Christmas Wish CT
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live