Veterans Day Discounts For Military Members

Many restaurants will be showing their appreciation for our active and retired military by offering discounts for Veterans Day this weekend! Here are some examples:

Friday, November 10, 2017

Denny’s All You Can Eat Pancakes

All active, inactive, and retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.

IHOP

All active duty and retired Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes Friday, November 10.

Saturday, November 11, 2017

Applebee’s

Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Provide proof of service required.

Boston Market

BOGO, buy 1 get 1 free individual meal and drink with coupon on Veterans Day.

Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings

All day long on Saturday, November 11, veterans and active duty military who dine-in at their local B-Dubs can receive a free one small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.

Chuck E. Cheese

To thank service members past and present, on Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11, Chuck E. Cheese’s will be offering one free personal pizza to all active and retired military members at participating stores nationwide. Promo code #5500.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Veterans receive a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert to veterans and an opportunity for guests to make purchases that support Operation Homefront. Veterans Day only.

Dunkin’ Donuts

On November 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

Friendly’s

Friendly’s is treating veterans and active military, with a valid military ID or honorable discharge card, to a free dine-in breakfast, lunch or dinner from select menus on Veteran’s Day 11-11-2017.

Hooters

Hooters invites all veterans and current servicemen and women to a Hooters Veterans Day free meal from their select Veterans Day menu by presenting a military ID or proof of service at participating Hooters locations across the country on 11-11.

Little Caesars Pizza

On Saturday, November 11, from 11am to 2pm, veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub

On 11/11 from 11am – 4pm, Veterans and active military can receive a free lunch from our 9 Real Size Entrées for $9.99 Menu with the purchase of any entrée.

On The Border

This Veterans Day, all veterans and active duty military will receive a free combo meal at OTB’s. The meal is from the”Create Your Own Combo menu,” which is a “choose 2” or “choose 3” menu.

Outback Steakhouse

All active, retired military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage on Veterans Day. Must have valid identification. Additionally, November 12 through November 16, military members will receive 20% off their check and, beginning November 17, Military, Fire and Police heroes will receive 10% off their check.

Red Lobster

To thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID on Saturday, November 11th.

Red Robin

All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day 11/11.

Ruby Tuesday

This Veterans Day, all former and active duty service members of the military can enjoy a free appetizer.

TA Stopping Centers

All active duty military, veterans and reservists with proof of service can enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu that includes a beverage on Veterans Day, Sat., Nov. 11, 2017, at any participating Country Pride or Iron Skillet restaurant nationwide.

Texas Roadhouse

On Saturday November 11th, select from a free special veterans lunch menu including a beverage and sides.

TGI Fridays

Guests who show valid military ID can enjoy a free lunch menu item up to $12. This offer is valid on Saturday, November 11th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.