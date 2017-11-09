Our Companions November Pets of the Month

Susan Linker stopped in with 3 wonderful animals looking for furever homes! Let’s meet them!

NICKY

Nicky has been dreaming of a home with a fenced in yard where he can run and chase his squeaky balls and toys. This beautiful 4 year old, 70 pound Staffordshire Terrier mix is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations. Because he is so strong and playful, he needs a home with adults, teens who can keep him exercised with playtimes and walks. Nicky has already learned about some of the agility exercises and might just enjoy entering some competitions should his new family want to become involved in the sport.

CROW

CHILI

Crow thinks he’s a dog and Chile, his sidekick, tags along for a good time. Crow believes that ANY food is beyond wonderful! He’ll follow you to the ends of the earth for pets and lap time. Chile enjoys time in paper bags, boxes, a spot in the sun and watching for the hand that gives warm pets. Both are three years old and absolutely wonderful cats! They have lived with dogs so maybe your canine pal wants a couple new friends?. . Crow and Chili would be a delight for any family.

To learn more about these beautiful adoptable pets, email Sue@OurCompanions.org.