Lin-Manuel Miranda to Star in ‘Hamilton’ for Puerto Rico Performances

By Scott T. Sterling

Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to reprise his starring role in Hamilton when the production heads to Puerto Rico for a three-week run of performances.

Hamilton will play a three-week run, Jan. 8-27, 2019, at Teatro UPR, the theater at the University of Puerto Rico’s main campus in the Rio Piedras section of San Juan.

The announcement was made on the Teatro UPR stage, which suffered damage as Hurricane Maria devastated the island in September. The theater, built in 1939, will undergo restorations and repairs prior to Hamilton‘s 2019 bow.

“Bringing Hamilton: An American Musical to Puerto Rico is a dream that I’ve had since we first opened at The Public Theater in 2015,” Miranda said in a statement (via Playbill). “When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico, but also return again to the title role. In the aftermath of Maria we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever.”

Miranda, whose parents were both born in Puerto Rico, also announced during his Puerto Rico visit a partnership with the Hispanic Federation, with the intention of donating $2.5 million in grants for a variety of nonprofit projects focused on recovery following Hurricane Maria.