Finally: A Rice-Free, Grain-Free Cracker!

This may seem like I am on some trendy diet but in fact, I have been eating this way for about 7 years. I recently added bread and grains back into my daily life and umm… No Bueno! But the problem has always been in trying to find something that is grain free as well as rice-free. Well meet: Doctor in the Kitchen Flackers they are organic crackers that are made with flax seeds, apple cider vinegar, Bragg liquid aminos, rosemary, and sage. Each serving of flackers (six) contains seven grams of fiber and five grams of protein. They are dehydrated at low temperatures to ensure that all the nutrients, including the omega-3s and enzymes remain vitalized and stable. Reviewers say that these crackers are deliciously nutty, crunchy, low-carb and healthy, and don’t stick to your teeth like some other flax crackers on the market tend to do. You can get one five-ounce box for about $5.50. I’m sold!

