Carrie Underwood Finally Gets To Bring Her Hubby To The CMAs

By Chuck Taylor
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

“I’ll actually have a date this year,” Carrie Underwood told Good Morning America. “My husband is coming!”

“That’s right, he’s unemployed,” said Brad Paisley, Underwood’s co-host for the Country Music Association awards show every year since 2008, referencing Mike Fisher‘s recent retirement from professional hockey.

That obligation as team captain of the NHL’s Nashville Predators had kept Fisher from attending the CMAs each November, when hockey is in full swing.

The 2017 CMA Awards are scheduled to air tonight (Nov. 8) on ABC at 8:00pm live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

This will be the tenth consecutive year that Paisley and Underwood have co-hosted.

