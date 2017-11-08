Busy Life Happy Wife

Doug and Allison are from South Windsor. They have been married for about 5 years. They were fixed up by a mutual friend named John. He thought they would be good for each other. He was right.

Life can get very busy especially if two people in a relationship have goals they want to pursue. Life can get in the way and infringe on romance.

A PillowTalk dedication and a brief call to the love lines is a little thing that can go a long way to help you and your special someone stay connected. Thank you Doug for your very kind words about the job I do every weeknight. Listen to Doug’s message from the car to his wife Allison. Michael Buble song expresses the rest of what Doug wanted to say.

Doug's Love Message To Allison