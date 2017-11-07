Drive Time Turned Into Spa Time?

If you’re someone who has to commute in bumper to bumper traffic every day, you understand the stress and a tad of road rage that can ensue! So anything you can do to take the edge off this stress is worth a shot, right? First things first: Keep the LITE on! We play songs that help you relax. Secondly, I just saw this idea that sounds a little nutty but may just do the trick: Vitality Capsule Ultrasonic Diffuser. It’s easy to use (fill with water, plug into your USB outlet) and is super portable. It fits in most car cup holders, and then you can easily carry it into work or your house! Use essential oils to wake you up (try citrus!) or to relax you (lavender, baby), and make your commute less stressful! It’s like a spa in your car!