Two Years Later Things Are Better

About two years ago, Sarah from Rocky Hill called me on the PillowTalk love lines. At the time she made a dedications to her “ex” by the name of Louis.

Monday night, two years later things have taken a turn for the better. Louis is back and Sarah and Louis share a onE and a half year old son.

Sarah is a lot happier this time around. She told me that she is very happy to be back with Louis. She hopes that something they have talked about becomes reality. That is that they get engaged soon. Sarah says she hopes to be with Louis forever. She wanted me to play any song by the Backstreet Boys.