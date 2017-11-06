Taylor Set To Release Her Own Social Media App: “The Swift Life”

Taylor Swift is set to release a new social media app for her fans. The 27-year-old singer has announced she is set to launch an app entitled ‘The Swift Life’, in which fans of the star are able to get their hands on exclusive pictures and videos, connect with fellow like-minded fans, and collect Taylor Swift themed emojis called ”Taymojis”.

Yep, Swift is at it again… she takes something that’s already there and makes is Swiftsome! ( awesome with her Swiftness) She is always trying to keep it fun and upbeat and adds in, ” I hope you guys like it… I mean, it would be preferably if you do.)

The site MSN Entertainment says, the app will be available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store later this year, although it is still not known whether it will be free to download.