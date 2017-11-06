Artist Of The Week: Charlie Puth

He is moving Moving up the charts at number 7 this week with Attention. Charlie Otto Puth! He grew up in New Jersey. Click HERE to read his Wikipedia Bio

Charlie got his start with his music being heard on Youtube. He was educated at Berklee and was lucky enough to have Ellen DeGeneres as an early supporter and tried to help him along. Andy Kellman from AllMusic.com says he signed with Atlantic Records and released “Marvin Gaye” a duet with Meghan Trainor.

He also co wrote and played piano and did vocals on the song “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa from the Furious 7 soundtrack. The video has a million three hundred thousand views so far.