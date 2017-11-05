This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best lite rock. Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.

Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 BONUS

You’ll win a family four pack of tickets to A Christmas Story – the Musical November 24th thru 26th at the Bushnell in Hartford! Get your tickets at http://www.bushnell.org

You’ll also win your entire Thanksgiving Feast courtesy of Miller Foods and Oma’s Pride on Arch Road in Avon!

7:40 Show Me the Goodies – Roger Rogers Week

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Kenny Rogers Christmas and the Hits December 15th at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford- proud sponsors of Christmas Wish CT!

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

A pair of tickets to Rod Stewart Saturday, March 24th at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am through Ticket Master.com and Ticketmaster outlets but you could win them courtesy of Mohegan Sun, Full of Life!

You’ll also win Now That’s What I Call Music Volume 64 courtesy of Universal Music. It features 16 of the biggest hits from your favorite artists like Charlie Puth, P!nk, Shawn Mendes, Maroon 5 and Bruno Mars! Like NowThatsMusic on Facebook…

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Tuesday we will have Try It Tuesday at 6:40 with Chocolate Peanut Butter Wings… We will also have Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut after 8:00 brought to you by Vernon Manor!

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Thursday Susan Linker from Our Companions will be our guest.

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

Don’t miss a romantic Valentine’s Day concert with America’s Romantic Piano Sensation – Jim Brickman Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Bushnell!

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!