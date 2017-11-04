The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Lineup

By Mary Scanlon
NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 26: The Dora the Explorer balloon hovers over the crowd during the 83rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on the Streets of Manhattan on November 26, 2009 in New York City. Thanksgiving Day is celebrated in Canada and the United States and traditionally it is a time to give thanks for the harvest. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade officially announce some participants! This year,Smokey Robinson, Common, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, and more will take place in this year’s annual event that broadcasts live Thanksgiving morning on NBC.

Jimmy Fallon and the Roots are return performers, also participating in this year’s Turkey Day tradition are singer Andra Day, rapper Flo RidaHamilton star Leslie Odom Jr, 90’s boy band 98 Degrees, Wyclef Jean, Miss America Cara Mund, Bebe Rexha, Goo Goo Dolls, and more!
That is not all…..
The Broadway casts of Anastasia, Dear Evan Hansen and Spongebob Squarepants will also perform!!

The 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade airs live on November 23 beginning at 9 a.m. EST

