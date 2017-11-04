The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Lineup

The 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade officially announce some participants! This year,Smokey Robinson, Common, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, and more will take place in this year’s annual event that broadcasts live Thanksgiving morning on NBC.

Jimmy Fallon and the Roots are return performers, also participating in this year’s Turkey Day tradition are singer Andra Day, rapper Flo RidaHamilton star Leslie Odom Jr, 90’s boy band 98 Degrees, Wyclef Jean, Miss America Cara Mund, Bebe Rexha, Goo Goo Dolls, and more!

That is not all…..

The Broadway casts of Anastasia, Dear Evan Hansen and Spongebob Squarepants will also perform!!

The 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade airs live on November 23 beginning at 9 a.m. EST