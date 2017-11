Since the pressure cooker has made its appearance those in the know will tell you it saves time and takes some dishes to a whole other level. I recently got one for a birthday gift and I have to say, its my new favorite thing!

Think, crock pot, but WAY faster! This recipe can be used to shred and freeze chicken to use for all sorts of other recipes, cutting time more than in half for some of your weeknight faves! Click here to check out the recipe!