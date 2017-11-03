Win Tickets To a Screening of THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS

Want to see an advance screening of THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS at Bowtie Palace Theater in Hartford? Keep reading to find out how you can enter to win tickets!

Enter To Win tickets to see THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS on Wednesday November 15th at 6:30pm!

About THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS:

The Man Who Invented Christmas tells of the magical journey that led to the creation of Ebenezer Scrooge (Christopher Plummer), Tiny Tim and other classic characters from A Christmas Carol. Directed by Bharat Nalluri (MISS PETTIGREW LIVES FOR A DAY), the film shows how Charles Dickens (Dan Stevens) mixed real life inspirations with his vivid imagination to conjure up unforgettable characters and a timeless tale, forever changing the holiday season into the celebration we know today.

MPAA Rating: PG

Clink this link to Enter To Win complimentary passes for you and guest to the advance screening!