MUSIC:

Vets Rock! Is a day long celebration to honor Veterans and concludes with a benefit concert starring Joe Walsh and Eddie Money Friday 7:30pm. Tickets are $49-$89. Imagine Dragons also visit Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday 7:30pm Tickets $65-$105. The Wolf Den features Dennis DeYoung and the music of Styx Friday 8pm. these shows are free. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

Foxwoods Grand Theater features Evanesence: Synthesis Live with Orchestra Friday 8pm. Tickets $28-$63. On Saturday at 8pm it’s Jethro Tull. Tickets $40-$60. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

Vanessa Williams brings all the colors of the wind to the Ridgefield Playhouse Saturday at 8pm. Tickets $75 with VIP tickets at $175. http://www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795

THEATER:

“Rags” plays Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam now through December 10th. Tickets $28-$80. http://www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

“The Wolves” takes center stage at Theaterworks Hartford now through Sunday. 860-527-7838 or http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

“Sarah Gancher’s Seder” plays Hartford Stage now through November 12th. Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

“Dracula” flies into the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin now through Saturday. Tickets $30. 860-829-1248 or http://www.ctcabaret.com

“The Diary of Anne Frank” is in West Hartford at Playhouse on Park through November 19th. Tickets $25-$40. http://www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re altogether ooky! it’s the Broadway musical sensation “The Addams Family” on stage at the Little Theatre of Manchester now through November 19th Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm & Sundays at 2pm. Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Rd, Manchester. Tickets are $25-$30 and can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 860-647-9824 or visiting http://www.littletheatreofmanchester.org

Criss Angel Mindfreak Live dazzles at the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Friday 6 & 9:30pm, Saturday 4 & 8pm and Sunday 2 & 7pm. Tickets $49-$99. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

“Tuesdays with Morrie – the Play” starring Jamie Farr from M*A*S*H is Sunday 7pm at Ridgefield Playhouse. Tickets $55. http://www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795

AC2: An Intimate Evening with Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen! Join the conversation Saturday 8pm at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford. Tickets $60-$100. http://www.oakdale.com or 800-745-3000.

EVENT:

Ready to Ski or Snowboard? Powder Ridge won’t make you wait! It’s opened a 365 Synthetic Ski Park Fridays 3 to 8pm, Saturdays 10am to 8pm and Sundays 10am to 6pm. An all day pass is $32 or 4 hours for $18. Tubing trails too! http://www.powderridgepark.com

It’s a basketball Sunday at Gampel Pavillion with a men’s and women’s double header! The UConn Women tip off against Ashland at 1pm followed by the men who will host Queens (N.Y.) at 5:30pm. Tickets start at $8. http://www.uconnhuskies.com

How about some hockey, Hartford?!?!? The Wolf Pack are home Satuday 7:30pm vs. the Penguins and Sunday at 5pm vs. the Thunderbirds. Tickets start at $20. http://www.HartfordWolfpack.com

Don’t miss the final home game of the season for UConn as they battle the University of South Florida Bulls at 3:30pm at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. Tickets $20-$125. http://www.uconnhuskies.com

Saturdays in November are Knowlton Family Days which means it’s free for Connecticut residents at Old Sturbridge Village! Experience Early New England Holiday Customs with Hearth Cooking, Baking, Turkey Breeding, and more! http://www.osv.org

It’s a Pet Meet & Greet and Craft Fair at Our Companions Saturday 10am to Noon at their Manchester Adoption Center on Sanrico Drive. Meet lots of kitties and doggies looking for furever homes and get a head start on your holiday shopping! http://www.ourcompanions.org

Get your shopping on at the Holiday Craft and Gift Fair at the Torrington Armory Saturday from 10am to 3pm. Vendors of Gift and Craft Items, Craft Making Demonstrations, Face Painting, Fashion and Fun Photo Booth, Makeovers, Kids Activities Table, Picnic Style Cuisine, a Huge Craft and Gift Raffle, Free Parking, and More! Free Admission to the Public! This is an indoor event (rain or shine). 100% of all proceeds go toward donations and projects managed by the Torrington Lions Club to benefit the community. http://www.torringtonlionsevents.org

The 15th Annual 5X5 Dance Festival performances and Master Classes will be held in the University of Saint Joseph’s Bruyette Athenaeum in West Hartford Saturday with showcase performances at 4pm and 7pm. Tickets are FREE for USJ Students with ID, $20 for Adults, $15 for Seniors. 860.231.5555 or http://www.usj.edu

Hands Touching Hearts is a global outreach effort that gives Americans of all ages the opportunity to create thank-you gifts for members of the military. And it’s happening this Saturday at Enfield Square by Center Court between 10am and 2pm. Decorate a medal of appreciation with your very own hands…write a thank-you note…touch a heart! Medals are given out at military bases and healthcare facilities. Hands Touching Hearts was created by Connecticut artist Ann M. Cosgrove. No specialized artistic skills are required to participate. A decorator donation of $5 per medal covers materials, printing and postage. http://www.anns.work

The Lyman Orchards Corn Maze is open now through this Sunday, Friday 3 to 6pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 6pm. Adults $10. Children 4-12 $5. 3 & Under are free. 860-349-6043 or http://www.lymanorchards.com

From Page to Stage: Broadway Costumes from the Goodspeed Musicals Collection are on display now through January 1, 2018 at the Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington. See costumes from shows including Showboat, Kiss Me Kate, Anything Goes, Pirates of Penzance and Carousel! Tours offered Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Drink that you May Live is a new Ancient Glass exhibit at the Yale University Art Gallery now through November 12th. View over 130 pieces of ancient glass, some near 3,000 years old including cups, bowls, pitchers, flasks, bottles, cosmetic vials, jars and more. The oldest pieces date back to Egypt from the 2nd millennium! www.artgallery.yale.edu

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through November 12th. www.mattuckmuseum.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org