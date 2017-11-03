This Weekend At The Box Office

By Leia
Credit: MorgueFile

Action and laughs are the top stories at the box office this weekend. Bad Moms and the new Thor movie are out so whether you’re out with the guys or having a girls weekend, everyone is sure to have a good time! If neither of those suits your fancy Steve Carell and Lawrence Fishburne give amazing performances in Last Flag Flying.

If you haven’t heard about these new ones, or you’re still just not quite sure which one of these you’re looking to see this weekend, no worries we have you covered! Check out this week’s newest trailers right here!

More from Leia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Win Your Share of $7,500 in Big Y Gift Cards!
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live