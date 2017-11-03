Happy November! This weeks edition of The Jim Brickman Show is all about starting November happier and healthier. Can you believe we’re almost one month from Christmas? From Doobie Brothers to solo artist, Michael McDonald is here to talk about his first album in over 17 years and what it’s like to tour on his own. Time to Fall Back! Daylight Savings Time starts this weekend and we’ve got the tips for you and your family to successfully sleep through the time transition. Skincare secrets for the modern man – how you or your man can take care of his skin and some gift ideas just in time for the holiday shopping season. Tune in Saturday morning 6 til 10 on Lite 100.5 WRCH.

Guests: