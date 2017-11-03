Slosh-Free Hands Free Travel!

My hubby travels a ton for work and the other thing he does a ton of? He drinks coffee! ( actually spills a lot too) so, when I saw this gadget I just knew I had to blog post this and I have to figure out how to get this for him for Christmas. It is s a self-leveling beverage holder that latches onto your suitcase and lets you be hands free! I am always digging around for my ID, and other essentials at the airport and don’t have an extra hand so this is amazing! Freehand Drink Holder