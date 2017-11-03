PillowTalk Love Stories And Love Song Video Highlights

So many great requests and dedications came from all of the phone calls on the PillowTalk love lines on Friday night. Here are a few of the highlights. Jeff and Dawn of Northfield met when they were young lifeguards in Torrington. They have been married for 44 years. Dawn loves Jeff “more today than yesterday…” as the song says. That song by Spiral Staircase was the one they requested.

Chris from Wethersfield still thinks about Rachel. We are not quite sure where Rachel is although we were hoping that she is somewhere in Connecticut so she could hear Chris. Click on the arrow below to hear his PillowTalk love message to Rachel. Until he finds her, he is hanging by a moment.