Flashback Friday: 2014 – One World Trade Center Opens

By Chuck Taylor
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

We’re only flashing back 3 years this week, to November 3, 2014, when One World Trade Center, the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere, officially opened in New York.

Also that month, The Rosetta spacecraft‘s Philae probe successfully landed on Comet 67P, marking the first time in history that a spacecraft has landed on such an object.

U2 was forced to cancel a week long stint on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon after Bono broke his arm in a bicycling accident in Central Park.

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart for November 1, 2014:

#5 – Rixton – Me And My Broken Heart

#4 – Taylor Swift – Shake It Off

#3 – Nico & Vinz – Am I Wrong

#2 – Sam Smith – Stay With Me

#1 – Magic! – Rude

 

