What A Last Minute Rush!

Over the last several months on PillowTalk, I’ve started to do something I call “Last call” for PillowTalk dedications. I do it at about 11:25pm every weeknight. I was getting a lot of requests too close to midnight and had to hold them over or turn them away. Rather than do that, I thought I’d make an announcement to give people who wanted a last minute dedication enough time to get them on the radio within the last 35 minutes or so.

Last night at 11:25, the floodgates opened. Carleen from Windsor asked me to play a song for her one and only love, Jack. When they hear this song, it always moves them and they get sentimental.

Samantha from Springfield wanted to share a song with the love of her life, Andre. She loves Andre and can’t wait to see him next.

Gary in Cromwell turned to PillowTalk to reach out to Colleen in Southington to let her know that she is always on Gary’s mind. He thinks about her all the time.

Congratulations to Terri and Brian in Springfield. They will be celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary on the 20th of November. Terri loves Brian so much. She says that the last 20 years have been “so good.” She wants to continue for another 20 years and that they are going all the way.

And oh yeah, there was that love song request by the Goo Goo Dolls from Jerri in Wethersfield.