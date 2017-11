Tomorrow ( November 3rd) Subway restaurant worldwide are celebrating World Sandwich Day and inviting all of us to join the “Live Feed”what does this mean? Purchase any sandwich and a 30 oz drink and get a free sandwich and you get a FREE sandwich of equal or lesser value and Subway will donate the monetary equivalent of a meal to Feeding America. SO, lets review, you buy, you receive something free, you help to end hunger: It’s a WIN WIN WIN!

Click link for more info and locations