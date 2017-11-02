Christina Aguilera To Honor Whitney Houston

Christina Aguilera will perform a 25th anniversary tribute to Whitney Houston and her work as an actress and singer in The Bodyguard, which was released on November 25, 1992, at the 2017 American Music Awards on November 19. Aguilera’s tribute will include songs from the movie’s soundtrack.

“I am honored and humbled to be asked to participate in such a special tribute of a timeless soundtrack that has been a huge inspiration not only in my own personal life and career, but to countless aspiring singers — touching music lovers worldwide and influencing the history of music itself. To be honoring the one and only, Whitney Houston, is a blessing and I am grateful to celebrate the spirit of her songs and legend that lives on,” Aguilera said in a statement.

Houston won 22 AMAs during her exceptional career. She died unexpectedly in February 2012. The AMAs will air live beginning at 8 p.m. on ABC.