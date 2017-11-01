The 5 Worst Candies To Steal From Your Kid’s Halloween Haul

Not the best time of year for those trying to watch their weight, especially if you’ve got some candy to pilfer from your kids. However, if you are going to dip into their goody bag, here are the ones to stay away from…

Nestle 100-Grand Fun Size – Each bar has the same amount of sugar as a bowl of Frosted Flakes. (95 calories, 4g fat, 11g sugar)

Milk Chocolate M&M's Fun Size – One little bag has the equivalent of the sugar in a Little Debbie Chocolate Marshmallow Pie. (95 calories, 3.5g fat, 13g sugar)

Butterfinger Fun Size – They should be called "bonus" size, because these little bars are high in sugar AND fat. (100 calories, 4g fate, 10g sugar)

Take 5 Snack Size – One of the fattiest candy bars in the world. (100 calories, 5g fat, 9g sugar)

Reese's Miniatures – Twice the recommended daily intake of sugar per serving, which is 3 pieces. (108 calories, 6.4g fat, 9.9g sugar)