Sale Shopping Tips for November

Rabbit , Rabbit , Rabbit, GOOD LUCK! It is November 1st!!

Here are a few things that always go on SALE in November.

It’s November, but you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score a good deal this month. Here are five things that always go on sale in November…

1. Ummmm OBVI, Halloween costumes and decorations. The holiday is over, so if you have the space to store stuff until next year, you can score some great savings. I am on the hunt today for sure!

2. Cars. So, If you’re open to buying last year’s model, now is the best time for you to start shopping. 2018 models were just introduced a few months ago, so the heat is on at car dealerships to make room by the end of the year.

3. FOOD. Grocery stores want you to do your Thanksgiving shopping with them. So they mark down all the holiday staples like flour and sugar, or even the old free turkey trick just to get you in the door.

4. Kitchen appliances and cookware! Same as the grocery store, department stores and places like Bed, Bath & Beyond want to get you in for Thanksgiving shopping, If you prep for one and then you might also do some Christmas shopping while you’re there too!

5. TVs!!! Everyone thinks TVs a big deal on Black Friday. But, you can get great deals all month long as retailers try to clear the way for new models!

