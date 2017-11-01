Our Companions Pet Meet & Greet Weekend!

Come on out to Our Companions Meet & Greet event on Saturday, November 4th from 10 AM – Noon and meet your newest family member! There will be close a to a dozen cats and kittens and numerous dogs, including Zeus, a handsome, well-behaved 5-year-old pit bull who is looking for a calm, quiet adult household where he can get tons of love, exercise, and snuggle time. Along with adoptable pets, there will also be a Craft Fair taking place with our incredibly talented volunteers selling their amazing homemade crafts just in time for the holiday season! Check out some early holiday gifts, decorations, ornaments, knitted items, and enjoy some snacks and hot apple cider on the house while you browse. Please call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org with any questions regarding the event, or even with any questions about our friend, Zeus!