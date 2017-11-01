Our Companions Pet Meet & Greet Weekend!

Come on out to Our Companions Meet & Greet event on  Saturday, November 4th from 10 AM – Noon and meet your newest family member!  There will be close a to a dozen cats and kittens and numerous dogs, including Zeus, a handsome, well-behaved 5-year-old pit bull who is looking for a calm, quiet adult household where he can get tons of love, exercise, and snuggle time.  Along with adoptable pets, there will also be a Craft Fair taking place with our incredibly talented volunteers selling their amazing homemade crafts just in time for the holiday season!  Check out some early holiday gifts, decorations, ornaments, knitted items, and enjoy some snacks and hot apple cider on the house while you browse.  Please call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org with any questions regarding the event, or even with any questions about our friend, Zeus!

meet greet poster Our Companions Pet Meet & Greet Weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Win Your Share of $7,500 in Big Y Gift Cards!
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live