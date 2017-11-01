November A Time To Mark Anniversaries

PillowTalk ushers in the month of November with lots of wedding anniversaries.

Congratulations to Keith and Bekah in New Milford who called on PillowTalk to help make the most of their 2nd anniversary. Keith loves Bekah more and more each and every day. A Peter Cetera song is the one with special meaning.

Tom and Sue were also celebrating more than 3 decades together. Tom wouldn’t want to share his life with anyone else. Their song is one of the best by REO Speedwagon.

Ann and Denis are high school sweethearts who reunited after 30 years before marrying in 2004. They know first hand what Taylor Dayne is singing about.

Happy November Anniversary everyone.