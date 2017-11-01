November 1st: Already Planning Thanksgiving Dishes!

This may seem a tad rushed but it all hinges on a prior Brussels sprout blunder! This year at Thanksgiving I will not over or under cook the Brussels sprouts. I am ready with Ina Garten’s famous recipe and a boat load of time to practice making these lovely green veggies. Here is the recipe:

Ingredients:

1½ pounds brussels sprouts

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup rice-wine vinegar

¼ cup honey

2 tablespoons Sriracha, or more to taste

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Trim the base away from the Brussels sprouts and discard. Cut the sprouts in half.

In a large bowl, whisk the olive oil with the vinegar, honey and Sriracha to combine. Add the Brussels sprouts and toss until they are fully coated. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Spread the brussels sprouts on a baking sheet, cut sides down. Pour any extra olive-oil mixture onto the pan and tilt the pan around to distribute it.

Roast until the sprouts are crispy on the outside and golden and caramelized on the cut sides, 20 to 30 minutes. Serve immediately. I cannot possibly screw this up right?? we shall see!