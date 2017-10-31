Try It Tuesday – Hartford Cream Pie!

Guy Chimirri of Chimirri’s Italian Pastry Shoppe joined Allan, Mike & Mary for Try It Tuesday with Hartford Cream Pie! How is this different from Boston Cream Pie??? You’ll have to listen to the podcast to find out (and it’s totally worth it!)

Don’t miss Chimirri’s “Sweet Salute” with free coffee and slices of the original Hartford Cream Pie and Limoncello Mascarpone—both created for Veteran’s Day. This is the sixth year of what is now an annual tradition for the Wethersfield Pastry Shoppe. This year, they are including not only Vets and active military but Police and First Responders. In addition, family members who have loved ones that have served that have past are also invited to come and enjoy the free confections and coffee.

Chimirri’s encourages people to call ahead if they plan to put in an order for the Hartford Cream Pie for pick up on Saturday, November 11.