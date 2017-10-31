Tell Me Something Good October 31st, 2017

Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is proudly presented by Vernon Manor

What words come to mind when you think of farms?

Now we can add a new word to that list

The word is “happening”

As in, farms are becoming happening places

— Here’s another word to add to the list

That word is “agritourism,” which is becoming a big thing here in Connecticut!!

AND

Although it may not feel like it outside, the winter theater season is already kicking off in Connecticut. As always, there’s a huge variety of shows to see, including Broadway shows you know, stunning new plays you’ll love, and holiday favorites!

Check out The Tell Me Something Good PODCAST for October 31st, 2017