Dry Shampoo With Hint Of Color: My BFF

By Joan Dylan
PhotoCredit: JD

Dry Shampoo with a touch of color is my new best friend! The last 4 months I have switched up the hair by growing it a bit longer. The good and bad: My hair will just stay in place for the most part and I do not have to wash it as often… that’s the good side. The bad? It tends to get oily.

I found Batiste’s Dry Shampoo  and wouldn’t be caught without it ever again! You can even get Batiste Dry Shampoo in different colors that are temporary. Say you need a mini root touch up before you can make it to your stylist, Batiste is on it with Dry shampoo in a touch of Brunette and or Golden Blonde.

Their are several different fresh scents as well. I love it in between the gym and work, when I simply only have time for a quick shower not a full hair session! Check this link and get my buddy into your beauty arsenal today!

 

