College Sweethearts Making Future Plans Together

Congratulations to Elizabeth and David from Watertown. They met at a random party in college with David taking the initiative.

They graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University in 2011. After 6 years together, they got engaged this summer and plan to marry in the summer of 2018.

Elizabeth wanted me to let David know with a PillowTalk dedication that Elizabeth loves him and that she can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together. The rest of her message can be found in a song she requested by Peter Gabriel.