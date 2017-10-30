One Direction Achieves Something Only Done Previously By The Beatles!

By Chuck Taylor
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

When you get mentioned in the same breath as The Beatles, you know you’ve accomplished something pretty substantial!

That’s the case for One Direction, who with Niall Horan‘s debut solo album reaching #1 on the Billboard 200 album charts, become only the second group to have 3 members reach number one with solo albums.

Horan joins his bandmates Harry Styles, who reached #1 earlier this year with his self-titled debut album, and Zayn who achieved the same a year ago with Mind of Mine.

The Beatles spun off multiple solo number ones from George Harrison (2 #1’s), John Lennon (3 #1’s) and Paul McCartney (6 #1’s, including songs with his band Wings).

 

