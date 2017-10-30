Halloween and Christmas Come Together!

By Joan Dylan
photocred:jd

I have to take a moment to reach out to everyone who came out to our 2nd annual Halloween Ball for Christmas Wish Ct. Saturday night at The Shriner’s on The Berlin Turnpike in Newington it was such a great time, dancing ( DJ mike and I had the floor going) costumes that were so incredibly creative,  contests, raffles and more!  All of the proceeds go to Christmas Wish Ct and we know the kids and families will be so much better for all you have given! We would love to have you get involved with CWC please click here

