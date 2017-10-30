Feelings Revealed That College Couldn’t Teach

Meredith and Owen met when they went to college in Rhode Island more than a decade ago. They had lots of mutual friends at school who they used to hang out with. After college Meredith moved to Florida and would live there for many years. There friendship continued on social media. When Owen got word that Meredith was planning to return to the northeast an in person reunion was in order.

11 years later they are 140 miles apart. Meredith is in Killingworth, CT and Owen is in Sommerville, MA. From the sound of their PillowTalk dedications they really are a lot closer than that. Now they know that the feelings for each other were always there.

Meredith and Owen