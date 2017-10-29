Spotlite: The Great American Smoke Out

This week’s guest on Spotlite: Bryte Johnson, Connecticut Government Relations Director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and Amanda Sadlon, Health Systems Manager with the American Cancer Society.

Thursday November 16th is the date for The Great American Smoke out 2017!

Get ready to lose the habit, and become victorious over tobacco. The American Cancer Society Great American Smokeout event is your chance to triumph over addiction. Every November, we set aside the third Thursday to encourage smokers to go the distance, and to finally give up smoking.

About 42 million Americans still smoke cigarettes, and tobacco use remains the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the United States. As of 2013, there were also 12.4 million cigar smokers in the US, and over 2.3 million who smoke tobacco in pipes — other dangerous and addictive forms of tobacco.

By quitting — even for one day — you will be taking an important step toward a healthier life — one that can lead to reducing your cancer risk. It’s a race for your health, and it starts today. Today’s the day that quitters win.

Click HERE to learn more about The Great American Smoke out.

Listen below for a podcast of the show.

Great American Smoke Out 2015