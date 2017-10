This week on Rich Answers, Rev. Dr. Shelley Best talks with Amy LaBossiere, from Open Studio and Still Water Retreat Center. They will be touching on such topics as how she stumbled upon the path of an artist, Open call for artists for the From Water to Wine and how to get your works apart of it, and the affects of art as well as many other things. Music in this week’s show is provided by Hillsong, Wes Morgan and others.