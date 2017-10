When the week is busy and people are hungry its time to really use your imagination to make things as easy as possible. The slow cooker has always been one of my favorite ways to accomplish this.

This recipe is simple and most of the work happens when you’re not even there! You can play with this recipe too if you’ve got picky eaters, or more adventurous eaters (I added some sausage to mine!) Sure to turn a few heads this is definitely a keeper. Click here for the recipe!