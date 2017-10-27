****Join Lite 100.5 WRCH’s Joan Dylan for the grand opening of Dunkin Donuts, 445 Providence Road, Prospect Saturday 10am to noon! You can sample Fall flavors, enter to win a Flat Screen Tv and play PLINKO for prizes! Then join her and Mike Stacy for the 2nd Annual Halloween Ball to benefit Christmas Wish CT Saturday 6 to 11pm at the Sphinx Shirners Center off the Berlin Turnpike in Newington (behind La-Z-Boy Furniture). Buffet dinner from Pete the Butcher, Dancing, Silent Auction items, Raffles, Chocolates and a Costume Contest for $200 cash and 2 tickets to this year’s theme – Phantom of the Opera coming to the Palace Theater in Waterbury! Tickets are $40 per person. Christmas Wish CT is a 501-C3 charity.****

MUSIC:

They Might Be Giants visit the Wolf Den Friday at 8pm and Howard Jones comes by Sunday at 7pm… these shows are free. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

Mary Chapin Carpenter comes to Infinity Hall & Bistro in Hartford Friday 8pm. Tickets $84-$109. http://www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306

THEATER:

“Rags” plays Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam now through December 10th. Tickets $28-$80. http://www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

“The Wolves” takes center stage at Theaterworks Hartford now through November 5th. 860-527-7838 or http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

“Sarah Gancher’s Seder” plays Hartford Stage now through November 12th. Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

“Dracula” flies into the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin now through November 4th. Tickets $30. 860-829-1248 or http://www.ctcabaret.com

“The Diary of Anne Frank” is in West Hartford at Playhouse on Park through November 19th. Tickets $25-$40. http://www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900

“School of Rock” rocks the Bushnell in Hartford through Sunday. Tickets $22.50-$135.50 860-987-5900 or http://www.bushnell.org

“The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe” takes the stage at The Carriage House Theater (HartBeat Ensemble), 360 Farmington Avenue in Hartford. Friday at 7pm and Saturday 2 & 8pm. 203-397-6003 or hartbeatensemble.org

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re altogether ooky! it’s the Broadway musical sensation “The Addams Family” on stage at the Little Theatre of Manchester November 3 through 19 Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm & Sundays at 2pm. Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Rd, Manchester. Tickets are $25-$30 and can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 860-647-9824 or visiting http://www.littletheatreofmanchester.org

Alton Brown LIVE – Eat Your Science comes to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods direct from Broadway Friday 7:30pm. Tickets $30-$65. http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

EVENT:

Check out the Fall Home Show Friday 5-9pm, Saturday 10am -6pm and Sunday 10am – 5pm at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. Over 250 companies on hand with lots of great ideas for your home! Admission is $10 for Adults, $8 for Seniors. Kids under 12 are free. http://www.jenksproductions.com or 860-365-5678.

Halloween/Seasonal:

I love a Goats n Goblins Parade… don’t you?!?! Be in it Sunday at noon at Bradley Mountain Farm in Southington. The parade is free. Some activities are $10. http://www.bradleymountainsoap.com or 860-877-2799.

Take the little ones 10 and under to Blue Back Square for Trick or Treating Saturday 10am to noon. There will be face painting, treats and fun! No masks or toy weapons, please. 860-882-0678

Take a bite out of the Spooktacular Chili Challenge Saturday noon to 4pm at the Simsbury Performing Arts Center. This event includes trick-or-treating, face painting, live music, a touch a truck event and chili competition! $10 for ages 11 and up. 860-651-7307 or simsburychili.com

Nautical Nightmares will scare you at Mystic Seaport Friday and Saturday 6 to 10pm. $25 non-members, $21 members, $20 youth. Each performance lasts one hour and requires walking and standing. 860-572-0711 or http://www.mysticseaport.org

Haunted Miniature Golf at Farmington Miniature Golf and Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington runs Thursdays & Fridays 4 to 9, Saturdays 11am to 9pm and Sundays 11am to 8pm. Dracula’s Fountain, Witches, Pumpkins, Pirates and more decorate the holes! $10 per golfer. Try the Donut Dangling contest! 860-677-0118 or http://www.farmingtonminiaturegolf.com

Nightmare on Main is this Friday and Saturday at the Mill Museum in Willimantic at 7 to 9:30pm. Not recommended for little ones! Witches, sorcery, superstition, fear and frenzy with history and fable! Refreshments are available. 860-456-2178 or http://www.millmuseum.org

Enjoy Creepy Tales at the Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours at Mark Twain House in Hartford Fridays and Saturdays at 6, 7, 8, & 9pm. Reservations required. Tickets $25. Museum Members $20. $17 for children. 860-247-0998 or http://www.tickets.vendini.com

The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum is celebrating over 50 consecutive years at the Bristol Historical Society! The Wax Museum style guided tour features life-size figures of Boris Karloff, Bela Lugosi, Lon Channey, Vincent Price and more! See rare movie props and make-up appliances and stay for vintage silent films! Yoda from Star Wars is also on display! Open weekends through October Friday, Saturday and Sundays 7-10pm. Donation $6. Recommended 7+. http://www.preservehollywood.org

Don’t miss the 4th Annual Harrybrooke Park Haunted Trail Friday and Saturday at Harrybrooke Park in New Milford. The event from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. each night for $15/person entry fee. This event is not recommended for those with a weak heart, inability to walk a long distance (almost the entire park), or for those who cannot be near a strobe light. This event is also strongly not recommended for children under 12 years of age as it can be truly terrifying in parts.” Haunted Trail benefits local charities! For more info visit them on Facebook (@Harrybrooke Park) or call 860-799-6520.

Haunted Graveyard scares up Lake Compounce in Bristol. Tickets $29.99. http://www.lakecompounce.com/hauntedgraveyard

Fright Fest presented by Snickers invades Six Flags New England with a 3-D Slasher Circus, Zombies and more! http://www.sixflags.com/newengland/special-events/fright-fest-night

Faerieville USA: In and Around a Wee Faerie Town is the theme at the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme Saturday through Sunday. Visitors can dress like fairies while touring a wee town with a bakery, factory, library, flower & dress shops, even a drive-in movie theater! Admission is $15 adults, $14 seniors, $13 students and free 12 and under. http://www.florencegriswoldmuseum.org

Bring the family to the Corn Maze at Nomad’s Outdoor Adventure in South Windsor OR if you dare, visit Nightmare Acres where nightmare’s become a reality! 860-436-5467 or http://www.nomadsoutdooradventure.com

PumpkinTown USA is in East Hampton through Halloween. Enjoy hayrides every 30 minutes, face painting and fun daily 10am to 5pm. Ticket prices vary. http://www.pumpkintown.com

It’s Pumpkin Season at Rose’s Berry Farm Saturdays and Sundays in South Glastonbury. Enjoy tractor rides, hay maze, croquet, face painting and more! Tickets $7. Children 4 and under are free. A Family of 4 is $25. 860-633-7467 or http://www.rosesberryfarm.com

The Lyman Orchards Corn Maze is open now through November 5th Wednesday through Friday 3 to 6pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 6pm. Adults $10. Children 4-12 $5. 3 & Under are free. 860-349-6043 or http://www.lymanorchards.com

Bring the little one’s to pick a pumpkin at the CT Trolley Museum in East Windsor Friday through Sunday 10am to 5pm. take a trolley ride to the pumpkin patch and pick a pumpkin to decorate and keep. Adults $12, Seniors $11, Children 4-12 are $10, 3 and under are $3. At 7 & 9:30 Fridays and Saturday evenings, it becomes Rails to the Darkside (not recommended for children) Admission is $18. 860-627-6540 or http://www.ct-trolley.org

Trail of Terror – one of Connecticut’s scariest Halloween attractions takes place in Wallingford Fridays and Saturdays 7-11pm and Sundays 7-10pm. 60 North Plains Hwy. General admission is $15. http://www.trailofterror.com

From Page to Stage: Broadway Costumes from the Goodspeed Musicals Collection are on display now through January 1, 2018 at the Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington. See costumes from shows including Showboat, Kiss Me Kate, Anything Goes, Pirates of Penzance and Carousel! Tours offered Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Drink that you May Live is a new Ancient Glass exhibit at the Yale University Art Gallery now through November 12th. View over 130 pieces of ancient glass, some near 3,000 years old including cups, bowls, pitchers, flasks, bottles, cosmetic vials, jars and more. The oldest pieces date back to Egypt from the 2nd millennium! www.artgallery.yale.edu

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through November 12th. www.mattuckmuseum.org

Don’t miss the Halloween Party for Kids this Sunday… it’s free! so are rides on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford Sunday 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org