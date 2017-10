Three new movies to choose from and of course its that spooky time of year, plenty of chills! The Jigsaw movie is finally here if you’re looking for a great idea for a Halloween style date night. There’s drama too with Thank You For Your Service, starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore.

The week has been rainy and we might see more rain before the weekend is done, why not go check out a movie? Here are this week’s new trailers.