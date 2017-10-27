The Jim Brickman Show: Saturday Morning On Air And Online

Happy Halloween from The Jim Brickman team! We’re welcoming you to a spooky Halloween edition of The Jim Brickman Show. Relationship Expert Dr. Melanie Ross Mills helps us navigate about when to ask friends to pay you back! With the World Series going on supersition looms! Is there any Good luck foods baseball fans rely on during the big game? Grubhub’s Kaitlyn Carl fills us in. We’re talking Trick or Treat – What you shouldn’t be passing out to trick or treaters on Halloween, unless you want your house to get toilet papered. It’s Name that Tune Halloween Edition, can you guess the spookiest songs. Do you believe in ghosts? We’re mythbusting the paranormal to find out if that scary house, creepy cemetery or historic hotel could really be haunted. With cold and flu season upon us, Dr. Ed Krenzelok recommends ideal locations to store medications. History’s Mysteries author Kitson Jazynka joins the show to dig up some dirt on some of the spookiest mysteries! Tune in Saturday at 6 on Lite 100.5 WRCH

Guests

Peter Sacco, Parapsychologist

Parapsychologist Dr. Melanie Ross Mills, Friendship and Relationship Expert

Friendship and Relationship Expert Kitson Jazynka, Author of Histories Mysteries

Author of Histories Mysteries Kaitlyn Carl, Grubhub

Multi-platinum & GRAMMY nominated artists, Five for Fighting and Jim Brickman team up for a brand new patriotic Christmas Classic! “Christmas Where you Are” honors troops serving in the US Military around the world, as a message of thanks and hope for the holidays.

More info coming soon.

Brickman Bonus Video: